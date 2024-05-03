Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi betrayed the people of Rae Bareli: BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh

RAE BARELI: After Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, Bhartiya Janata Party's Rae Bareli candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh alleged that Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have betrayed the people of Rae Bareli.

Speaking to ANI after filing his nomination, Dinesh Pratap Singh said, "Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have betrayed the people of Rae Bareli. The people of Rae Bareli chose Sonia Gandhi as an MP but she gave the power to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and she later gave it to Kishori Lal Sharma."

Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Singh said that they had not met the people of Rae Bareli in the last 10 years and now, the people will give them a befitting reply. He said, "In the last 10 years, neither Priyanka Gandhi Vadra nor Sonia Gandhi met the people of Rae Bareli. Even KL Sharma didn't meet the people. Hence, I can say that the people of Rae Bareli were waiting for these fake Gandhi people and as they have come now, the people of Rae Bareli will give them a befitting reply..."

Meanwhile, before filing his nomination, Dinesh Pratap Singh took to his official X handle and tweeted about offering prayers at temple. He tweeted, "Today, before nomination, we garlanded the statue of revered Shri Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who is the source of inspiration for all the workers, at the Super Market Rae Bareli. After this, we visited Lord Bholenath in Mahadev Temple located at Chandapur Kothi."

In another tweet, he said, "After receiving blessings and garlanding the statue of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, we proceeded for nomination along with all the respected workers and residents of the district."

Earlier in the day, Congress announced Rahul Gandhi as the party candidate from Rae Bareli, the seat vacated recently by his mother Sonia Gandhi when she became a member of Rajya Sabha.

A sitting MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul is also seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from the seat that polled in Phase 2 of the general elections on April 26.

Voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.