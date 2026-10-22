Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares first look of her upcoming book

Gandhi shared a video clip of her receiving the copy of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said in her post on Instagram.

"It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," the former Congress chief said.

In the video, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion.

Gandhi points out that the book has a lot of photographs.

Last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.