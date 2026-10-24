Sonia Gandhi makes debut on X, shares video about her upcoming book

"And then, we discovered this place (Varsity Restaurant). It was a Greek restaurant, where many European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant," the former Congress chief said.

"When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that you know he was someone I would really love to be with. And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him," Gandhi recalled in the video.

She said that she first met Rajiv Gandhi when a common friend introduced them.

"Then, you know, we became friends. Then going to parties with friends or going to see sights or we went to a Valentine's party where there were lots of students.

"He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that of course, I'll never forget when I first met him," she said.