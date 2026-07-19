Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi High Court to shift activist from Safdarjung Hospital

Asserting that she has "lost faith" in Safdarjung hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo said she wants to move the activist out of Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility of her choice before his health further deteriorates.

In a post on her X handle, Angmo said no family should have to fight the system to choose where their loved one receive medical care and that the public health bulletin released by Safdarjung has "conveniently omitted" the actual number with respect to his potassium level.