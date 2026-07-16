Sonam Wangchuk loses over 9 kg after 19 days of hunger strike; doctors warn it could affect organs

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that "life of any citizen is precious". The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg since beginning his hunger strike. His blood sugar was recorded at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 per minute, while his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg in the lying position and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. Doctors said his hydration was fair and he remained mentally alert.

Lamba, however, warned that Wangchuk has entered a critical stage of prolonged fast.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

"The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage. I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us," Lamba said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that "life of any citizen is precious". The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

In his video message, Wangchuk sought to allay concerns over his health, saying medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days. Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he said.