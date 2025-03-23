'Solution can't be far if there is dialogue': Justice Gavai on Manipur ethnic conflict

IMPHAL: Supreme Court judge, Justice B R Gavai, on Sunday asserted that all problems can be solved through constitutional means, stressing that when dialogue takes place, the solution is well within reach.

Justice Gavai, who led a team of five Supreme Court judges on a two-day visit to Manipur since Saturday, said that the delegation has learnt that everyone in the ethnic strife-torn state wants restoration of peace and that nobody is interested in continuing the present situation.

"Everything can be solved through constitutional means. If there is dialogue, the solution will not be far. People staying in relief camps want to return to their homes. I am sure that with the efforts of the governor, peace and normalcy would soon be restored in Manipur," he said, while addressing a function to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Manipur High Court.

Justice Gavai said it was a great pleasure for the Supreme Court judges to visit the state where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army had fought for the freedom of the country and the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1944.

"Our journey was not only to pay tributes to one of the most revered national heroes of the country but also to visit one of the most beautiful lands in the country," he said.

"We are celebrating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. When we compare India to our neighbouring countries, we realise our Constitution has kept us strong and united. As Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh or Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India, Manipur and the other seven sisters are also parts of this country. We strive for unity of the country," he said.

Justice Gavai said that he and his colleagues had decided that during their visit to Manipur, they would interact with people who have been suffering due to the conflict for the last two years.

"We visited relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur and interacted with people from both the communities. One thing we could understand is that everyone wanted the restoration of peace. Nobody is interested in continuing the present situation. We can all work in unison to bring back normalcy in the state through constitutional means," he added.

Justice Gavai also lauded Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar for making efforts to start several new projects.

"This would not have been possible without the support of the governor, the chief secretary and other officials who have been proactive," he said.

Manipur has one of the youngest high courts in the country but in this short period, it has sent one judge to the Supreme Court.

"He (Justice N Kotiswar Singh) has appealed to all of you to bring back normalcy," Justice Gavai said.

He also praised the young girls who had sung 'We shall overcome...' during the judges' visit to a relief camp in Churachandpur, and hoped that one day, it will come true.

With the completion of their visit, the judges' team will leave the state later in the day.

On Saturday, the delegation visited relief camps and interacted with internally displaced persons.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.