Sole responsibility to provide medical care: RIMS after protest over treatment of youths

The remarks came a day after the hospital premises witnessed firing of tear gas shells and baton charging amid protests alleging that three youths being treated at the facility were militants.

The three injured being treated at the hospital, all belonging to the Kuki community, were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) by security forces. The demonstrators questioned whether similar security arrangements would be provided to ordinary citizens travelling through Kuki-majority areas of Kangpokpi district.