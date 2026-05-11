Software engineer quits high-paying job, runs Rs 99 crore fake trading app scam; held

The accused, identified as Ravi Rathore, was arrested from Bengaluru along with two associates following a multi-state operation, it said.

According to investigators, the syndicate used a fake mobile application and a fraudulent website to lure victims into investing money in the name of trading with promises of huge guaranteed returns.

"The fraud came to light after a resident of Paharganj lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, alleging that he had been cheated through a fake online trading platform," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajveer Singh said in a statement.

The complainant allegedly received calls and messages from unknown people who persuaded him to download the mobile application, the officer said.

The fraudsters claimed their company used advanced software-based techniques in the stock market and assured him that the investments would generate heavy profits without any financial risk.

Believing their claims, the complainant transferred Rs 10,000 in multiple transactions through different online payment systems, the officer said.

Initially, the application displayed fake profits on a daily basis to gain the victim's confidence and encourage him to invest more money. "However, whenever he attempted to withdraw the amount, he was allegedly asked to deposit additional funds on various pretexts such as taxes, account activation, and processing charges," the DCP said.

Police said the complainant became suspicious after coming across government advisories regarding cyber fraud and immediately reported the matter, following which an FIR was registered on May 1.