Society cannot progress if women do not live with dignity, security: Mamata

In a post on X, Banerjee highlighted several welfare initiatives undertaken by her government for women, stating that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme now has 2.41 crore women beneficiaries. The monthly allowance under the scheme has been increased by Rs 500, with women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families receiving Rs 1,700 per month and others getting Rs 1,500.

She said around 2.42 crore women have received smart cards under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme, issued in the name of the female member of the family.