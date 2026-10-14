Social media influencer held for 'raping' woman and conversion bid; BJP calls it 'love jihad' cases

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

As per the complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman on October 12, Shaikh befriended her on a social media platform in April 2025 and, after gaining her trust, he took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted her on several occasions, the officials said.

The victim accused Shaikh of subjecting her to physical abuse and forcing her, along with his mother Ruksana, to undergo religious conversion under the pretext of marriage. The complainant also accused the social media influencer's cousin, Sahil Shaikh, of trying to assault her.