Sneak bid foiled; 5 Pak terrorists killed in J&K

KUPWARA (J-K): Security forces killed five heavily armed foreign terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and said it was the “biggest” infiltration bid to have been foiled since 2021, when India and Pakistan effected a ceasefire.

The operation in the Jumagund area in the Keran sector was launched Thursday night based on intelligence input gathered by J&K Police.

Briefing media, the general officer commanding of the Army’s 28 Division, Major General Girish Kalia, said based on the input, multiple ambushes were set up along the expected routes of infiltration.

“Simultaneously, the entire area, the LoC fence or the anti-infiltration obstacle system was kept under surveillance,” he said.

Around midnight, movement of terrorists was picked up by the alert troops who braved challenging terrain and weather.

“Infiltrating terrorists were engaged with precise and accurate fire, and five unidentified terrorists were neutralised,” Maj Gen Kalia said.