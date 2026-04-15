Smriti Irani launches ‘Matri Shakti Bharosa Card’ in Bengal, attacks TMC rule

Addressing a press conference after launching the 'Matri Shakti Bharosa Card', Irani claimed that despite substantial central assistance, the state continues to suffer from what she termed a "cut-money culture."

The Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card is an initiative by the BJP in West Bengal to provide direct financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to women. It is designed as a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme aimed at empowering women, with the cards used to enrol beneficiaries for this monthly support if the party wins the state election.

Responding to TMC allegations of the Centre withholding the state's funds, she claimed West Bengal received Rs 7.24 lakh crore in tax devolution and around Rs 3 lakh crore in grants-in-aid between 2014 and 2026, apart from Rs 24,000 crore in interest-free loans for capital expenditure.