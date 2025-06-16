Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow; all passengers safe

LUCKNOW: A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered alarm at the airport here after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft while landing, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

"Smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudi Aircraft that was bringing back 242 Haj Yatris from Jeddah," the sources told PTI.

"The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained and damage to the aircraft was averted," they said.

There was no impact on airport operations, they added

"The empty flight will return to its destination today," the sources added.