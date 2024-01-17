Slumbering K'taka CM fails to see funds released by Centre: Bommai

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that it seems like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has just got up from deep slumber and has failed to see the funds released by the Centre.

He said, “CM Siddaramaiah is talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who works 18 hours daily for the country and has not taken a single day’s holiday in the last nine-and-a-half years.”

In a series of tweets, former CM Bommai said, “During the UPA Government’s regime between 2004 and 2014, Karnataka received Rs 81,795 crore in the form of tax distribution and Rs 60,779 crore in the form of grants. In the current NDA dispensation from 2014 till December 2023, the state received Rs 2,82,791 crore in tax distribution and Rs 2,08,882 crore as grants.

“In the month of May, the state got Rs 360 crore and a decision has been made to release another Rs 348 crore. Despite this, the current Congress Government has not been able to release a single rupee towards the compensation to farmers for crop damage due to drought.”

Bommai questioned, “Is the state treasury empty because of which the relief has not been released in one shot?”

“Why do politics and blame the Centre when Upper Krishna and Mahadayi projects are pending before the Supreme Court? In the current Union Budget, Rs 5,300 crore has been earmarked for the Upper Bhadra project. Who is in deep slumber and unable to take benefit of the same?” Bommai questioned.

“In the last five years, the Centre has given Rs 30,000 crore for national highways. The Bengaluru-Mysore Highway on which you travel had been built out of the money given by the Modi Government. Have you not experienced it?” Bommai said.

"Under the Smart City project, Rs 1,327 crore had been released. Similarly, are you not seeing the share of the Modi Government in the flow of funds for the development of railways and ports? Under the Kisan Samman scheme, Rs 10,990 crore has been released. In the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre has given treatment to over 62 lakh people. This shows the relentless efforts and hard work of the Modi Government. During the Corona pandemic, the Modi Government made sure over 10 crore doses of vaccine were administered to the people. Have you not seen it as you are sleeping," he maintained.

"It is unfortunate for the people as you haven't woken up from the deep slumber and driven Karnataka to the state of penury due to lack of development," Bommai claimed.