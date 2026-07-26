Sleeping on pavement does not contribute to negligence: Delhi HC

Justice Anish Dayal set aside the decision of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), which reduced the compensation payable to the families of two deceased persons and two surviving victims by half, and said the finding attributing 50 per cent "contributory negligence" to the claimants was unsustainable.

The judge said a pedestrian using a pavement for walking, standing, or resting owing to compelling circumstances cannot be expected to anticipate that a motor vehicle would be driven onto the footpath and a driver ought to be more cautious while driving in an area meant for pedestrians.

"It is a reality in this country that many persons are homeless, work through the night, or are part of labour deployed at various constructions sites and do not have a place to sleep. For such persons, these pavements also become a relatively safer place to rest, considering that they do not expect vehicles to be driven onto the pavements and mow them down. Even if they had taken a calculated risk sleeping on the pavement, it certainly cannot be translated into contributory negligence," said the court in the judgement passed on July 8.