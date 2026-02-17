Slab in Thane building collapses; 3 injured, 80 rescued

One of the injured persons was critical, they said.

The incident occurred at 3.07 am at the five-storey Nutan Neelam Apartment, located at Shantinagar in Wagle Estate. The building is around 35 years old, according to the officials.

The slab from a fifth-floor flat crashed onto a house on the fourth floor, injuring a resident of the upper flat and two occupants below, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.