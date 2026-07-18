Skyroot's Vikram-1 becomes India's first successful private orbital launch vehicle

Designed to carry up to 350 kg of payload to low-Earth orbit, Vikram-1 is built largely using carbon composite materials and features advanced 3D-printed engines. The successful mission validated key technologies, including propulsion systems, guidance and navigation, and stage separation.

The launch follows Skyroot's successful Vikram-S sub-orbital mission in 2022 and marks the company's transition to full-fledged orbital launch capability. The success is also seen as a significant step towards positioning India as a competitive hub for cost-effective satellite launch services.

Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana described Vikram-1 as one of the world's most capable and versatile launch vehicles. He said the mission was entirely developed and executed by Skyroot Aerospace and thanked the Government of India for granting timely authorisations. He also acknowledged the support extended by ISRO's technical teams and the company's investors.