The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farm agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, announced that the farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday to mourn the death.

PTI|22 Feb 2024 12:37 PM GMT
SKM to observe black day, hold protests over death of farmer
Shubhkaran Singh from Bathinda district. (X)

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the registration of an FIR for "murder" over the death of a protesting farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and announced tractor marches next week.

It also said farmers will take out farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Speaking to reporters here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a case of murder should be registered in the death of the farmer at the Khanauri border and his family be given Rs 1 crore in compensation.

PTI

