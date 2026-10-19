SKM joins agitation over SIR irregularities; movement to grow bigger: Actor Prakash Raj

"Despite the cannons, despite the bulldozers, despite stopping them, they won the battle, and they just can't keep quiet anymore. So they said, 'We are with the students.' It's not just the students' cause, it is a fight of the country," he said.

Raj said the movement would grow bigger than the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and blamed the government for the growing agitation.

He said the participation of farmers, jawans, labour unions and Dalit organisations would send a clear message to the ruling regime that the country was coming together to defend voting rights.

"It is not just a political issue, it is the dignity of a voter, our right to vote, and that is where we are fighting," he said.

"In this country, we have a Constitution, we have our voting right, and (Mahatma) Gandhi has taught us how to fight. This will be a peaceful protest on the road. If these people (the central government) continue not to listen to us and refuse to engage in dialogue, we will vote them out and bring them down," he said.

Raj said the process could begin with the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

He reiterated that voters would vote Narendra Modi and his government out of power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"If you are going to use the army, force, and silence dissent, if you are not ready to answer the people of this country, people will bring them down. That will be the regime change," he said.