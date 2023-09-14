'Skill India Digital aims to create better future for youth'

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that the Skill India Digital (SID), a comprehensive digital platform is aimed at creating a better future for the youth. Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday attended the launch event of Skill India Digital in the national capital.

Addressing the media after the event, Chandrasekhar said, "Today, we have launched another Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which is the Skill India Digital, aimed at creating a better future for our youth. Both Digital India and Skill India are visions of our Prime Minister that are aimed at creating a better future for our youth and the Skill India Digital is a platform that is at the intersection of the Digital India program and the Skill India program.

It will certainly take the ability to deliver skills and having access to skills to even the most remotest young Indian".

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, SID is the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for the skilling, education, employment, and entrepreneurship ecosystem of India. Driven by the vision to make skill development more innovative, accessible, and personalized in its embodiment, focusing on digital technology and Industry 4.0 skills, the state-of-the-art platform will be a breakthrough in accelerating skilled talent hiring and facilitating lifelong learning and career advancement.

"The platform aligns perfectly with the vision articulated in the G20 framework for building DPI and the digital economy to promote digital skills and digital literacy. It is also a comprehensive information gateway for all government skilling and entrepreneurship initiatives – a go-to hub for citizens in pursuit of career advancement and lifelong learning," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the launch, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Skill India Digital is a state-of-the-art platform to bring all skilling initiatives together. He said that the consensus on India’s advocacy for global digital public infrastructure as well as for addressing skills gaps was the centrepiece of India’s successful G20 Presidency.

"Taking another leap towards creating digital public infrastructure, MSDE has created an open-source platform to address the skilling needs of India’s diverse demography. Skill India Digital is one more step towards harnessing our demographic dividend and establishing India as a global skills hub. A revolution in learning and skill development, Skill India Digital will enable skilling for all, anywhere, anytime", he added.

Just a few days after the success of the G20 summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that one of the most significant agreements in the Summit was on DPIs. Skill India Digital is certainly one of the most important DPIs for the youth and is at the intersection of two of the most important components of PM’s vision for New India - Skill India & Digital India.

"These are powerful schemes where the sole objective is to ensure skilling the youth with future-ready skills. This will help in creating many opportunities. In this post covid world, there is tremendous awareness about digital skills. Skill India Digital will enable Entrepreneurship and a future-ready workforce", he added.