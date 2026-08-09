Sixth round of talks between Jharkhand govt, students protesting exam irregularities begins

The sixth round of talks is being held at the state guest house in Ranchi as the protest entered its 16th day with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.

A five-member delegation from the Left-backed students' union AISA is also taking part in the talks.

"We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demands of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)," a student leader said.