Six rounds of bullets fired, three hit Baba Siddique, says Mumbai Crime Branch

NEW DELHI: In a latest development in the case of the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday said that a total of six round of bullets were fired at Siddique, out of which three hit him.

The crime branch also mentioned that the third accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. Earlier, according to the doctors at the hospital, Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that NCP leader Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honours, who was shot dead in Mumbai.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008 and also as chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that five teams have been formed and sent to different states to probe the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and it will be known in 2-3 days that who was behind the incident.

Ajit Pawar went to Cooper Hospital where the body of Baba Siddique was shifted for post-mortem and met the NCP leader's son Zeeshan Siddique. Speaking to the media, Pawar said, "I cannot believe the incident which occurred yesterday in Mumbai. He was one of our leaders and has worked for years in Mumbai.

He was also in Congress and was a three-time MLA. He worked as a minister as well. The police department started its investigation very soon. Two people have been arrested.

Five teams have been formed and sent to different states. The CM, Home Minister and I are monitoring the situation. Who gave the contract (for murder) and who is behind all this, I believe it will be known in 2-3 days."