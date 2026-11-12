Six researchers win Infosys Prize 2026

The six categories are economics, engineering and computer science, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences.

The Infosys Prize 2026 in Economics is awarded to Karthik Sastry, Associate Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University, for his pioneering contributions to the field of climate change, and technological innovation, and to the study of business cycle fluctuations.

Engineering and Computer Science award is awarded to Swarun Kumar, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, for his pioneering work in low-power wireless networks beyond information delivery to perception and action in the physical world.