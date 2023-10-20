Six injured in road accident in UP's Etawah

ETAWAH: Six people were injured in a collision between a truck, tractor, and bus in UP's Etawah on Friday, said a doctor from the district hospital.

A bus passenger, Adesh Kumar, informed that there were around 50-60 passengers in the bus and 3-4 people have sustained severe injuries in the accident while there are some others who have sustained minor injuries.

A local resident from the area said that the collision between the truck, tractor, and bus happened when the truck hit the tractor from behind.

He also said that the locals tried to stop the truck driver after the accident but he fled from the spot.

The tractor driver has sustained serious injuries, he said.

The accident happened near the ITI crossroad and six people, five men and one woman, were brought to the district hospital by ambulance, said Dr Shyam Mohan.

Four patients are in stable condition while two others have been referred to Saifai, said Dr Mohan.