Six injured after electric shock during Holi celebration in east Delhi's Mandawali

NEW DELHI: Six people were injured due to an electric shock from a high-tension wire during Holi celebrations at Ganesh Nagar in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Monday. The condition of three people, including a woman, is said to be critical, they said.

According to the police, they received information about a case of electrocution from a high-tension electric wire at Mandawali. After receiving the information, local police, ambulance and a fire brigade reached the spot immediately and the injured were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, neighbour Ravi Shankar said that some people were playing Holi with water guns and colours on the roof of a 5-storey house in South Ganesh Nagar. He said that the high-tension wire passes close to the building roof. Some people playing Holi on the terrace were throwing water at the people in the park below, and during that time, the high-tension wire came in contact with water and led to an electric shock, injuring those playing Holi on the rooftop, he added.

Shankar said that when this incident took place, they heard a loud explosion that scared them. At present, all the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.