Six fishermen missing after boat capsizes off Visakhapatnam coast

Search operations are underway by the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police to trace the missing fishermen after family members reported that they had lost contact with the crew.

"One fisherman has been rescued by a cruise ship, while search operations are underway for the remaining six," Vizag Fishing Boats Association president Lakshman Rao told PTI.

According to Rao, around 400 fishing boats had ventured into the sea, with several affected by strong winds and adverse weather conditions as the monsoon approached.