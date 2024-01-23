Six ‘aartis’ to be held every day for Ram Lalla

AYODHYA: ‘Aarti’ will be performed at the Ram temple, now known as 'Balak Ram temple’, six times a day.

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the deity on Monday, there is going to be a change in his worship and aarti also. The entire method has been systematized.

“Now Ashtyam Seva of Ram Lalla will be held in all eight hours of 24 hours. Apart from this, aarti of Ram Lalla will be performed six times. Passes will be issued to attend the aarti. Till now there were two aartis of Ram Lalla Virajman,” said Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan, the instructor of Ram Lalla’s priests.

He said that now the aartis will include Mangala, Shringaar, Bhog, Uthapan, Sandhya and Shayan aarti.

Mangala Aarti is meant to awaken God. The deity will be decorated in Shringaar Aarti. Puri-sabzi-kheer will be offered in Bhog Aarti. Uthapan Aarti is performed to remove the evil eye on Ram Lalla. Sandhya Aarti is done in the evening and then Shayan Aarti before putting the Lord to sleep.

Apart from offering puri-vegetables, rabri-kheer, Ram Lalla will also be offered milk, fruits, and pedas every hour in the afternoon.

Ram Lalla will wear white on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, cream on Friday, blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday.

On special days, the deity will wear yellow clothes. Darshan will be held from 6.00 a.m.