Sivankutty dismisses reports CPI(M) leaders accepted money from BJP to defeat him in polls

In a statement, the CPI(M) state committee member said the reports were aimed at tarnishing the image of the party and its cadre.

"The reports being circulated in a section of the media that some CPI(M) leaders accepted money from the BJP to defeat the LDF candidate in Nemom are completely false and against facts," he claimed.

Such propaganda is intended only to insult the party and lakhs of sincere party workers before society, he said.