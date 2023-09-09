“Situation under control,” Delhi Police Special CP on G20 security arrangements

NEW DELHI: As India hosts the G20 Summit, security has been beefed up in the national capital. Speaking about the security arrangements, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, said that the situation is under control.

“There is a strategic and sufficient deployment (of police). The situation is peaceful and under control. We will continue to maintain this," he said while addressing the media. Earlier, while speaking to ANI Special CP, Law & Order, Dependra Pathak, said the Delhi Police is alert and all its personnel are on the ground. He further added We are working with a high standard of alertness.

"Delhi Police has been preparing for months, and today is D-day. The Delhi Police is alert. From constable to senior officer, we are all on the ground. We are working with a high standard of alertness. We are also getting cooperation from the citizens of Delhi. Delhi Police has once again set an example of professional excellence."

The police, along with other paramilitary forces, have heightened security as Delhi hosts G20 delegates from different countries for the G20 summit. The G20 summit is being held in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength. India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of the G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the Summit.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.