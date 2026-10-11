Situation remains tense in violence-hit Manipur as toll rises to 9, CM calls for peace

The fresh killings were reported in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday.

The CM, in a social media post, said, "I condemn the killing of innocent civilians and the violence... I have instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate and effective steps to control the situation, restore peace and order and ensure the safety and security of all citizens."

Singh also appealed to all communities to exercise restraint to defuse the situation and prioritise peace, dialogue and harmony.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the worst-hit Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts to control the situation, officials said.