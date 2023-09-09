Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted a dinner for Finance Ministers of the G20 countries and the heads of international organisations on Friday ahead of the leaders' summit in Delhi. Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were in attendance at the dinner.

"Smt @nsitharaman hosted the #G20 Finance Ministers and Heads of International Organisations over dinner ahead of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. @g20org #G20India," the office of Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X.





It is the first-ever G20 Summit in India and will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Leaders from around the world were greeted warmly upon their arrival in Delhi for the G20 Summit, which gets underway on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism that the summit would pave the way for human-centric and inclusive growth.

Most leaders from member countries have already reached Delhi while others taking part in the summit would be in the national capital by Saturday morning.

In fact, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met in New Delhi today, laying the groundwork for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 9-10. The meeting centred on G20 priorities and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two democratic nations to tackle pressing global economic and financial challenges.

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming G20 Leaders' Summit, Finance Minister Sitharaman and Secretary Yellen engaged in discussions aimed at fostering international collaboration.

Ministry of Finance posted on X, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary Janet Yellen discussed key G20 priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two democracies to address pressing global economic and financial issues”.



