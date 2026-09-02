Sita’s character greater than Rama’s, says Karnataka CM Shivakumar; bats for women’s leadership

"Under the Shakti scheme, women travel free across the state in government buses. It has boosted their confidence and self-reliance. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opposed the guarantee schemes. Under Gruha Lakshmi, 1.22 crore women in the state receive Rs 2,000 each, which has helped them manage their families," he said.

He highlighted women-centric programmes implemented by the state government, including loans at four per cent interest, subsidies and the Stree Shakti scheme, and noted that 40 per cent of doctors graduating every year were women.

"You are not confined to the kitchen," he said.

Thousands of dreams had come together through Ubuntu, Shivakumar said, adding that women had already proved they could manage their families while successfully handling any responsibility.

According to its website, the Ubuntu Consortium brings together women entrepreneurs' associations from across India to build an inclusive nationwide network.

"In Indian society, there is still a mindset that the first child should be a boy. We must move away from this. As parents, we must teach our children values and discipline. My daughter is an empowered woman who has successfully balanced family and business," he said.

Calling women the "eyes of the family" in Indian culture, Shivakumar praised entrepreneurs for overcoming the financial challenges of running enterprises and pledged the government's full support to them.

Citing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he said she had overcome setbacks—including the deaths of her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi—to go on and lead the party.

"Although she had two opportunities to become prime minister, she chose to let economist Manmohan Singh take the post. This is an example of the sacrifices women make. Women nurture and create leaders," he said.

Citing Draupadi and Kunti from the Mahabharata, Shivakumar said women had immense talent and potential, and urged them to take up leadership roles.

"We have accepted women's reservation cutting across party lines. Women's leadership is needed from gram panchayats to Parliament. With 33 per cent reservation, it will not be possible to prevent women from becoming leaders," he said.