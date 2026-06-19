SIT probe into Ram temple fund row will bring truth to light: Adityanath

He encouraged anyone with evidence related to the case to present it to the SIT for examination. Adityanath warned that anyone found guilty, regardless of their position, would not be spared.

Adityanath made the remarks in Ayodhya on Friday, where a three-member SIT constituted by the UP government is investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple.

"I have an appeal for all devotees of Lord Ram regarding the news reports concerning Ayodhya. At the trust's request, we have ordered an SIT investigation, and I can assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that," Adityanath said.