SIR should not be used for political purposes: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters, he said all eligible citizens should be allowed to exercise their right to vote.

"This is a democratic country, not a dictatorship," he said, responding to a question on the Election Commission.

He said it had become evident that decisions were not being taken by a majority in the three-member Election Commission and claimed that "no one is satisfied" with the situation.

Supporting the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shivakumar said, "Of course, opposition parties have every right to express their concerns."

To a question on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi allegedly criticising the state government for seeking advance financial assistance from the Centre, Shivakumar asked the Centre to clarify whether it had released advance funds to other states.