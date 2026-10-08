SIR row: 'Zero transparency, zero accountability from EC', alleges YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

"Whether you vote for the BJP, whether you vote for the Congress, or whether you support any other party, this is an issue that concerns every citizen of the country," he said.

Rathee stressed that his participation was not on behalf of any political party and said the issue should concern those supporting BJP as well.

"If you believe that every citizen in this country should have the right to vote, then you too should support our cause, and you should also come and join the protest," he said.

Referring to West Bengal, Rathee claimed that around 70,000 voters were removed from the electoral rolls before the Assembly elections and were added after the election results.

"They were real, genuine voters. They were on the electoral rolls before the elections and they were on the electoral rolls afterwards, but they were not on the rolls at the time of voting," he claimed.