SIR is aimed at targeting those who oppose BJP: CJP's Abhijit Dipke

Speaking at the “People’s Tribunal” organised by various civil society groups in Bengaluru, which was attended by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj, Dipke said people whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls were present at the event to demonstrate that they were alive.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by deleting and stealing votes, he charged.

Dipke said, "People who were declared dead are standing here alive. So the death that has taken place is not the death of these people. It is the death of the democracy of this country."