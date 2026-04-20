SIR in West Bengal: Will call for report from chief justice of HC today itself, says SC

Kamat, however, argued that orders passed by the apex court in the matter were not being followed.

"We will get a report from the chief justice (of the high court) today itself," the CJI observed.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

While hearing the West Bengal SIR matter last week, the apex court had directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll to include voters whose appeals against the deletion of their names are allowed by the appellate tribunals.