SIR aimed at manipulating voters list, SC must stop bulk deletions: Sibal

The former Union minister also alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that is ongoing in various states is aimed at helping the BJP win elections.

Sibal's remarks came over a media report which claimed that in Godda district of Jharkhand, BJP agents are seeking to delete voters, mostly from the minority community, with Booth Level Officers, who are employees of the state government headed by the JMM-Congress, raising red flags over the issue.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Politics of exclusion. BJP agents: Target Muslims, seek bulk deletions. Supreme Court needs to stop this!"