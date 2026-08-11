SIR: Actor Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from electoral rolls in Bengaluru

Raj said he will see what would be the process to get back his voter ID.

"Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. Kya kya kagaz dikhana padega (what all papers will I have to show) to get back my voter ID?," the actor said.

Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Raj further said, "Well, game on. But one little word, my friend: you may use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us....from bringing you down? Just asking. Bye."