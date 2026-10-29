SIR a conspiracy designed by PM-HM, executed by CEC, to snatch right to vote: Congress

"Gyanesh Kumar has to go. SIR has to be suspended.ECINET has to be revamped," Ramesh said, listing the Congress' demands on the issue.

The Congress on Tuesday had described the Election Commission's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as "deceptive, deceitful and duplicitous", asserting that it is "extremely damaging" to itself.

Taking a swipe at the poll body, Ramesh had said, "Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive. And when we have done it for a while, it comes out in a crooked style."

His remarks came after the EC strongly defended SIR before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the poll body.

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll panel, in its 248-page response to the petition against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the decisions taken by it, said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.