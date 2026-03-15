EC announces election schedule for 4 states, Puducherry; two-phase polling in West Bengal

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one Union Territory will be held on May 4.

"Voting for all seats in Assam will be held on April 9. Voting in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

"The voting for all seats in Kerala and Puducherry will take place on April 9 while all Tamil Nadu seats will go to polls on April 23," said Kumar, who was flanked by the two Election Commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.