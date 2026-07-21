Sikkim tunnel collapse: 20 workers dead, efforts on to rescue five trapped

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of those workers who died in the collapse of the NHPC tunnel and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister and took stock of the situation, besides assuring him of all help from the central government.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons.

As many as 25 workers, including a few project officers, had been trapped inside the collapsed tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project at Samardung shortly after 1 pm on Monday.

"Out of those 25 trapped inside the tunnel, 20 are confirmed dead," Namchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam D Bhutia said.

She said that bodies of 12 have been recovered during the rescue and search operations being carried out by multiple agencies.

Seven bodies have so far been identified, and efforts are underway to do so for the other bodies.

According to an NHPC statement, a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks led to the explosion, generating dense fumes and toxic gases.

The chief minister announced that a special committee will be constituted to find out the cause of the methane gas blast which led to the collapse of the tunnel.

Tamang, who reached the mishap site earlier in the day, told reporters that a special mining rescue team from neighbouring West Bengal has arrived at the site to assist in the ongoing search operations for the workers trapped inside the tunnel.