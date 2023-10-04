Sikkim flash floods: NDRF rescues 7 people in Singtam after cloudburst

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday conducted a successful rescue operation in Sikkim's Singtam town, saving seven people from the aftermath of a cloudburst that led to a flood-like situation. NDRF has deployed one team in Gangtok, with two additional teams stationed at adjoining areas of Sikkim.

"Our teams have rescued seven people from Singtam. We have deployed one NDRF team to Gangtok and two to adjoining areas of Sikkim in West Bengal," the NDRF told ANI.

The NDRF moved its teams soon after it got the information about the cloudburst that led to the flood-like situation in the region. In a tragic incident, 23 Indian Army personnel have gone missing after they were caught in a flash flood in Sikkim late on Tuesday night.

The troopers are from various units. Defence PRO, Guwahati, earlier informed that a total of 23 army personnel were reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after the sudden cloudburst Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

"Due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. A total of 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.

Search operations are underway," said the Defence PRO. Officers in the Sikkim government said that all the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school.