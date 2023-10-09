Sikkim Deluge: Death toll rises to 34, 105 people still missing

GANGTOK: The death toll from the flash floods that gripped North Sikkim last week has risen to 34 as of Monday, while 105 people are still reported missing, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

As per the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report of October 9 at 10:00 am, the death toll was registered at 34. It further said that 105 have been reported as missing.

On October 8, a total of 33 people were reported dead with missing reports of 105 people.

Earlier today, the first batch of tourists evacuated from Lachen by army helicopter was received at Ringhim Helipad in the Mangan district, according to the Indian Army.

The Indian Army continued its assistance for stranded tourists at Lachung in Sikkim by providing medical care, food and communication, days after the deluge.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army continued assistance to more than 1,700 stranded tourists including 63 foreign nationals and locals. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra visited the flood-affected areas and met with the flood victims at a relief camp in Sikkim's Mangan.

The Lhonak glacier in the Sikkim Himalayas burst on October 3, breaching one side of the lake leading to the rise in the water levels in Teesta and inundating several areas of the state. At a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team over the flood situation, Chief Secretary of Sikkim VB Pathak said, "Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is here.

The Joint Secretary-Home is leading it. We had a conference with him. We are sending them on the ground for the assessment of the situation. They will cover the area of Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi for now. Today the weather is good, for the rescue operation."