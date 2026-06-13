Significant progress in AI171 crash probe; final report after completion of all investigative activites: AAIB

Without providing specific details about the probe status or findings so far, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident over the last year.

In the interim statement on the progress of the probe, the AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation.

"The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," it said.