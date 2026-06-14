Signature forgery case: Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh at CID headquarters for questioning

Later in the afternoon, TMC leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh, who the state probe agency summoned in the same matter, reached the Bengal Police Headquarters at Bhavani Bhawan.

The sleuths were not satisfied with the replies of the Diamond Harbour MP during his interrogation last week, and hence have been summoned again.

There is a probability that the two leaders may be made to sit face-to-face for interrogation, an officer said.