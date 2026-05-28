Siddaramaiah to resign, Shivakumar will be next CM, says Minister Patil

After taking part in the breakfast hosted by the chief minister, Patil, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation. The proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command, he added.

The minister told reporters: "The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign...there is no point of dissent anywhere. It is unanimous, and everyone agrees to whatever the high command has said."