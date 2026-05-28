Siddaramaiah to resign, Shivakumar will be next CM, says Minister Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor.
After taking part in the breakfast hosted by the chief minister, Patil, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation. The proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command, he added.
The minister told reporters: "The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign...there is no point of dissent anywhere. It is unanimous, and everyone agrees to whatever the high command has said."
The party brass has given instructions for elevating Shivakumar as the chief minister, and appropriate procedural steps will be initiated in this regard at the legislature party meeting, he added.
Labour Minister Santosh Lad turned emotional and broke down when the reporters questioned him about the developments in the meeting.
Excise Minister RB Timmapur said a few ministers turned emotional at the meeting when the CM announced his decision to step down.
Minister of Science and Technology N S Boseraju said the discussions also reflected on the government's performance over the last three years and preparations for the future.
"Everybody joined today. So everybody spoke well. Chief Minister and Deputy CM said how they have managed the government and the finances for the last three years. They urged us to maintain it in the same way for the remaining two years and said that everybody should work hard," he told reporters.
"BJP people are doing a lot of mischief; you have to face all those things, and once again in 2028, you have to win the elections," Boseraju quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.
Asked about the political equation within the Congress after Siddaramaiah steps down, Boseraju said, "As it is, everything is well. Everybody will follow whatever the High Command says."
The Minister also informed that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will address the press.
When asked about discussions on the Rajya Sabha post or the next KPCC president, he asserted that nothing else was discussed.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Siddaramaiah was expected to resign by the afternoon.
"He is going to resign...The governor is not in the station, but he will give his resignation to the secretary," Reddy added.
When asked whether Siddaramaiah would travel to Delhi soon, Reddy said he did not know.
Responding to questions on what transpired during the meeting, Reddy said Siddaramaiah thanked ministers for their cooperation during his tenure and informed them about his decision to step down.
Asked when the next chief minister would take over, he said it was "not known".
Senior Congress MLA and Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission R V Deshpande, said the transition in leadership would be smooth.
"The transition is going to be very smooth," he said.
According to CMO sources, the CM sought an appointment with the governor after the party high command asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.
However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has left for his native city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh for personal reasons.
Asked if the chief minister can hand over his resignation letter to the Lok Bhavan secretary, an official told PTI that Siddaramaiah may do so if he wishes.