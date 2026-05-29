Day after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

He was accompanied by his son Yathindra.

The meeting is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah will discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.