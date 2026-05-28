Siddaramaiah informs cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down: Official sources

According to CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor's appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.

However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who he has left for his native, Indore, for personal reasons.

As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday, had clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.