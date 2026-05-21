Siddaramaiah indicates no reduction in tax on petrol, diesel, targets centre for hike in prices

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday indicated no reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by the state government, while he accused the NDA government at the centre for the price hike.
"They (centre) increase, and we (state government) should reduce? You (the media) don't say anything when they raise prices. You ask me whether the state government will reduce the taxes, but you don't question when they increase prices," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about whether the state government will reduce cess or taxes on petrol and diesel.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, diesel prices were Rs 48 per litre, petrol was Rs 70 per litre, and gas was Rs 414 per cylinder.
"Now, how much are they? Who increased the prices?" he asked.
To a question whether the state government will give any relief to the people as taxes are high in the state, the CM walked away by stating, "Why are you asking this question? Are you saying they increase and you reduce?"
Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This is the second hike in less than a week.